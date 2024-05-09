First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $42,000 Stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get EverQuote alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVER. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the third quarter worth $85,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 15.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote Stock Performance

EVER stock opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $815.36 million, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $25.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVER has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EverQuote

Insider Activity at EverQuote

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $160,811.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,858,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,675,220.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $160,811.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,858,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,675,220.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 802,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,038,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 524,065 shares of company stock worth $9,544,076 in the last 90 days. 29.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EverQuote

(Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.