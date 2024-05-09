Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) PT Raised to $20.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.24% from the company’s previous close.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 239.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,933. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 8,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $198,283.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 703,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,370,095.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,563,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,206,273 shares of company stock worth $178,543,602 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 33.8% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $759,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 198,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27,322 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.