Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN) CEO Buys $15,680.00 in Stock

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin G. Wolff purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $15,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,374.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Palladyne AI stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. Palladyne AI Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.25.

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter. Palladyne AI had a negative net margin of 1,390.02% and a negative return on equity of 74.87%.

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

