EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 12.09 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 13.36 ($0.18). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 13.18 ($0.17), with a volume of 3,032,109 shares changing hands.

Get EnQuest alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

View Our Latest Research Report on ENQ

EnQuest Stock Performance

EnQuest Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of £304.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a GBX 0.62 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.73%.

About EnQuest

(Get Free Report)

EnQuest is providing creative solutions through the energy transition.

EnQuest is an independent energy company. We focus on mature late-life assets, responsibly optimising production to provide energy security. Where we can, we repurpose our infrastructure to deliver renewable energy and decarbonisation projects before executing world-class decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.