EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 12.09 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 13.36 ($0.18). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 13.18 ($0.17), with a volume of 3,032,109 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Monday, March 31st.
EnQuest Stock Performance
EnQuest Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a GBX 0.62 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.73%.
About EnQuest
EnQuest is providing creative solutions through the energy transition.
EnQuest is an independent energy company. We focus on mature late-life assets, responsibly optimising production to provide energy security. Where we can, we repurpose our infrastructure to deliver renewable energy and decarbonisation projects before executing world-class decommissioning.
