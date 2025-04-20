Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $862,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,484,864,000 after acquiring an additional 183,610 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 27.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 33,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $1,290,770.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,265,436.64. This trade represents a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $172.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

