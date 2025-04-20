Compass Ion Advisors LLC Purchases 291 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,980 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

Shares of AMZN opened at $172.51 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

