Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading 13.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) shares were up 13.1% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 60,522,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 30,892,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

Get Corcel alerts:

Corcel Stock Up 13.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.17. The firm has a market cap of £7.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,283.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Corcel Company Profile

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.