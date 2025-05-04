First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 13,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 114,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 518.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of FNK opened at $48.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $189.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $42.68 and a 52 week high of $58.52.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.1746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

The First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks a mid-cap index that selects value stocks using quant methodology and applies an equal-tiered weighting scheme. FNK was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

