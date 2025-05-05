Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $121.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $106.00 to $121.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baird R W raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $145.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.13.

Twilio Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $100.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -156.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.36 and its 200 day moving average is $105.36. Twilio has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $173,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,990,140.69. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,297,447.92. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,471 shares of company stock worth $2,344,149 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Twilio by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

