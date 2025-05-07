HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $425.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.06% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $7.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $7.03 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $314.00 target price (down previously from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America raised United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $346.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

UTHR opened at $295.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $260.41 and a twelve month high of $417.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.30.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.82 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $797,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,424. The trade was a 22.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.93, for a total transaction of $3,310,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,068,506.33. This represents a 23.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,245,880 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.