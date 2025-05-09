Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives $46.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Terex from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Terex from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

In other news, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $861,463.68. This trade represents a 6.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $219,601.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,266.25. This trade represents a 12.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 40.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 37,072 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Terex during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 1.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 81,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Terex by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 33,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEX opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average of $44.90.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Terex will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

