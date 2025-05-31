Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for AMD Earnings

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.58.

AMD opened at $110.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.88. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $187.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $34,366,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

