B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $72.14 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 76,254 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.4% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $72,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Amazon.com by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,353 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $512,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,984,909. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $213.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

