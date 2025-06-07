Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $85.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 10.05% from the company’s current price.

DLTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $105.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR opened at $94.50 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $112.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.34.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William W. Douglas III purchased 701 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at $103,275. This trade represents a 103.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $92,478.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,055.70. The trade was a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $1,280,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

