ITM Power (LON:ITM) Shares Up 18.4% – Time to Buy?

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 18.4% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 75.20 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 72.70 ($0.98). 13,991,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the average session volume of 4,618,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.40 ($0.83).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.80) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.29. The stock has a market cap of £453.04 million, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 2.03.

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

