Q2 Earnings Estimate for TSE:FTG Issued By Raymond James

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Firan Technology Group in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Firan Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

Separately, Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Firan Technology Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

TSE FTG opened at C$11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.14. Firan Technology Group has a 52-week low of C$5.24 and a 52-week high of C$11.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$280.76 million, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, Director Mike Andrade acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00. Company insiders own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

