SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.49 and traded as low as $17.98. SB Financial Group shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 17,583 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

SB Financial Group Stock Down 1.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $117.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.27.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 1,991.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after buying an additional 560,646 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 75,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

