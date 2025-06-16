Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Update

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the May 15th total of 96,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IDEXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $26.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $30.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 32.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.3187 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Industria de Diseño Textil’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

