Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,633,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,019,524 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $543,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

