Investors Buy Large Volume of Juniper Networks Call Options (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 15,246 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 169% compared to the average volume of 5,677 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $262,618,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $204,166,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Juniper Networks by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,752,814 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $477,593,000 after buying an additional 2,167,567 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Juniper Networks by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,157,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,510,000 after buying an additional 1,559,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,888,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,430,000 after buying an additional 1,345,129 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

