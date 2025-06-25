Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Position Reduced by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,939 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 872,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,920,000 after buying an additional 34,005 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 502,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,159,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 231,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 197,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 162,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NULG opened at $91.09 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $91.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.79.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

