Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 23rd

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer, Salesforce, Accenture, Arista Networks, and ServiceNow are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of companies that develop, integrate, or leverage AI technologies—ranging from pure‐play machine learning and natural language processing firms to established tech giants embedding AI into their products. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growth potential driven by advances in data analytics, automation, and cognitive computing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $2.99 on Monday, hitting $42.34. 28,742,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,714,776. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $96.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $262.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,316,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,478,540. The company has a market cap of $251.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.51 and a 200 day moving average of $296.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $289.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,405,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,513. The firm has a market cap of $181.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.51. Accenture has a 1-year low of $273.19 and a 1-year high of $398.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,349,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,009,416. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.52 and its 200-day moving average is $95.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE:NOW traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $974.90. The stock had a trading volume of 396,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,920. The stock has a market cap of $201.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.46, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $964.42 and its 200 day moving average is $969.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Featured Articles