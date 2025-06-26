Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 115,243 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 127.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,243 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.32. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $39.49 and a 12 month high of $42.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

