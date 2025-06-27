American Resources (AREC) & Its Rivals Financial Review

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) is one of 103 public companies in the “MINING – MISC” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare American Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Resources and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Resources $380,000.00 -$40.11 million -1.81 American Resources Competitors $8.21 billion $447.87 million -0.61

American Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than American Resources. American Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Resources Competitors 613 1679 3306 139 2.52

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

American Resources presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 349.89%. As a group, “MINING – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 21.76%. Given American Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Resources is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

American Resources has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Resources’ rivals have a beta of 0.77, suggesting that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Resources -12,881.75% N/A -20.29% American Resources Competitors -938.79% -12.66% -5.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of American Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Resources rivals beat American Resources on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

