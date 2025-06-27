Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,812 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $13,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $146,605,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,471,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,075 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 337.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,492,000 after acquiring an additional 986,366 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,980,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,929,000 after acquiring an additional 922,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,145,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,971,000 after purchasing an additional 756,604 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

