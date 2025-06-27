FAST TRACK GROUP’s (NASDAQ:FTRK) Quiet Period Will Expire on July 2nd

FAST TRACK GROUP’s (NASDAQ:FTRK – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 2nd. FAST TRACK GROUP had issued 3,750,000 shares in its IPO on May 23rd. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During FAST TRACK GROUP’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Get FAST TRACK GROUP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FAST TRACK GROUP to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st.

View Our Latest Report on FTRK

FAST TRACK GROUP Trading Down 14.5%

About FAST TRACK GROUP

NASDAQ:FTRK opened at $1.42 on Friday. FAST TRACK GROUP has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

(Get Free Report)

Fast Track Events Pte. Ltd. was incorporated as an exempt private company limited by shares in Singapore on March 8, 2012 as an operating company of our businesses. We are a regional entertainment-focused event management and marketing company that provides a full range of services including experiential marketing, artiste endorsement and management, movie premiere organizations, grand openings and concerts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FAST TRACK GROUP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST TRACK GROUP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.