Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives $34.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.25.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. William Blair raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.
NASDAQ IRDM opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.75. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.78 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.83%.
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
