KeyCorp Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Stock Price

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

WGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Get Our Latest Report on WGO

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.94 million, a P/E ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 1.07. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $65.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.15 million. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -230.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin E. Bryant bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $143,304.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,320.60. This trade represents a 43.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $632,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,889,000 after purchasing an additional 50,634 shares during the period.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.