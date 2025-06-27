Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Metalla Royalty & Streaming from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.25.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.
