Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Metalla Royalty & Streaming from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Up 0.4%

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

CVE:MTA opened at C$5.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a one year low of C$3.39 and a one year high of C$5.62. The company has a market cap of C$345.53 million, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.20.

(Get Free Report)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.