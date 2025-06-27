Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $166.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Shake Shack traded as high as $140.97 and last traded at $139.31, with a volume of 489677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.90.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $166.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Shake Shack from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.95.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Shake Shack news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $70,160.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,869.92. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,302,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 386,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,363,205.36. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,698 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,820. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,349,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth $42,802,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 144.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 467,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,245,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,613,000 after purchasing an additional 292,348 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Stock Up 3.4%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 494.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.77.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

