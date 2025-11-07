Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 19,804 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 612.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,804 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,940,883,000 after purchasing an additional 363,429 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,599,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,281,871,000 after purchasing an additional 57,669 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,681,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,871,000 after buying an additional 81,955 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,518,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,176,000 after buying an additional 253,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,949,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $743,118,000 after buying an additional 229,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $203.10 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $207.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

