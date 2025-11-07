Bank of Montreal Can Sells 18,630 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,630 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $35,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 508.6% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 29,796 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 398.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $70,000. XY Planning Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $380.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.98. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $273.60 and a 12-month high of $391.17.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

