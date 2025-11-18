Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s 9th Largest Position

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,153,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 81,241 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.6% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $317,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 664,471 shares worth $225,218,280. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Arete Research raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $342.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $386.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

