Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Acquires 2,191 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,549 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $1,163,288,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.79.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $182.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.56 and its 200 day moving average is $169.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

