Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Holdings in Radware Ltd. $RDWR

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Radware were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,715,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,454,000 after buying an additional 64,298 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radware during the second quarter worth $84,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Radware by 19.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 18,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDWR. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Radware in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Radware Stock Performance

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.45 million, a P/E ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.97 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Radware has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.290-0.300 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

