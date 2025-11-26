Creative Planning Boosts Position in Gold Fields Limited $GFI

Creative Planning lifted its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 672.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter worth $48,000. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Gold Fields to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average is $31.76. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $47.18.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

