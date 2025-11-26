Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.00 and traded as high as C$6.39. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$6.39, with a volume of 167,434 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Sugar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.67.

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

Rogers Sugar Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41. The firm has a market cap of C$818.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.47%.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc is a Canada based sugar producing company. The company along with its subsidiaries is principally engaged in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar products. The products offered by the company include iced tea mix, stevia, yellow sugar, Cubes, Coconut sugar, and other related sugar products.

