Emanuel Proença Buys 235,000 Shares of Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report) insider Emanuel Proença bought 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 per share, with a total value of £7,050.

Savannah Resources Trading Up 9.2%

Shares of LON SAV opened at GBX 3.77 on Thursday. Savannah Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.10 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 9.15. The company has a market cap of £87.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.89.

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX (0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Savannah Resources will post 3.3898305 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 8 target price on shares of Savannah Resources in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8.

Savannah Resources Company Profile

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

