Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Regal Partners Ltd

Regal Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 24,921 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of Regal Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $229.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total value of $1,113,284.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,931,933.22. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,610. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,052,442. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.78.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

