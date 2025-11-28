Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 245,040 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 245,040 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 6.9% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $187,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.81. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $112,316.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,240.64. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,177,203 shares of company stock valued at $570,171,004. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.19.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

