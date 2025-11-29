Balentine LLC Acquires 10,227 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Balentine LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.2% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,177,203 shares of company stock worth $570,171,004 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Arete increased their price target on NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.30.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.90 and a 200-day moving average of $170.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

