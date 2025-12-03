Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Enersys $ENS

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 382,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,081 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enersys were worth $32,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENS. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Enersys by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enersys by 13.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Enersys by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Enersys by 100.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 53,537 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Enersys by 34.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Enersys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enersys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $144.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Enersys has a 1-year low of $76.57 and a 1-year high of $146.17.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Enersys had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 9.05%.The company had revenue of $951.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Enersys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Enersys has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.710-2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enersys will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.28%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

