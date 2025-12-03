Gregory Zimmerman Sells 7,500 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) EVP Gregory Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $391,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 64,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,114.75. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE EPR opened at $52.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.10.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 28.01%.The firm had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.050-5.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in EPR Properties by 3,816.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,874,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,642,000 after buying an additional 1,827,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,093,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 84.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,564,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,746,000 after acquiring an additional 717,734 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 378.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 649,675 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 42.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,870,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,975,000 after purchasing an additional 553,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EPR Properties from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

