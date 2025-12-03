Kroger (NYSE:KR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $82.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.39.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $67.03 on Monday. Kroger has a one year low of $57.69 and a one year high of $74.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.31.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Kroger’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Kroger by 6,840.0% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 10,425.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

