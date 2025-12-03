Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $610.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2026 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $24.52 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $27.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ULTA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. DA Davidson set a $606.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.83.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $548.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.87. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $572.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $531.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.15.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total transaction of $264,215.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,837.09. The trade was a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,021,000 after purchasing an additional 688,267 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $258,791,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 81.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,871,000 after acquiring an additional 410,900 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 64.8% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,453,000 after acquiring an additional 366,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 339.6% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 379,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,732,000 after acquiring an additional 293,516 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

