14,762 Shares in AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,762 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,284,407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,017,746,000 after buying an additional 1,281,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 1,175.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,967,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577,807 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,852,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $219,100,000 after purchasing an additional 87,679 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 4.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,197,861 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $149,212,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 274.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,721 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,204 shares during the period. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of AU opened at $103.85 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 1-year low of $28.44 and a 1-year high of $115.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.26.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The mining company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). AngloGold Ashanti had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 26.25%.The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

AngloGold Ashanti is a global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, production, processing and sale of gold. Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, the company’s core activities span the full mining value chain from greenfield exploration and mine development through to ore processing and rehabilitation. Gold is the primary commodity produced, with individual operations sometimes yielding other by‑products depending on local geology and processing methods.

The company was formed in 2004 through the merger of AngloGold and Ashanti Goldfields, creating a diversified international gold producer.

