ARK Investment Management LLC Has $30.09 Million Stock Position in Genius Sports Limited $GENI

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,430,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337,503 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $30,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 395.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 979,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 781,411 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 351.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 971,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 756,235 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Genius Sports by 4.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,006,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,316,000 after buying an additional 117,591 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Genius Sports by 341.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,330,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,329 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,153,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GENI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $13.00 price target on Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, February 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

GENI opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.91. Genius Sports Limited has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.94 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.

The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.

