Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Shares Bought by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,407,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,973 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $22,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NU alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NU. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 1.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NU by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of NU by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 8.0% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Santander raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NU from $18.40 to $17.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

NU Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:NU opened at $15.01 on Thursday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. NU had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 18.19%.The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.