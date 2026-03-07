Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Hits New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Intrepid Potash, Inc (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $42.86 and last traded at $41.28, with a volume of 194174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.06.
The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.25 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%.
Key Intrepid Potash News
Here are the key news stories impacting Intrepid Potash this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — IPI reported adjusted EPS of $0.49 vs. $0.26 consensus and revenue of $75.9M (up ~36% YoY), driven by strong Trio® and potash pricing/volumes, which underpins near-term earnings momentum. Intrepid Potash’s Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
- Positive Sentiment: 2026 production guidance — management expects ~7% Trio production growth next year, signaling higher volumes and improving unit economics; the company is delaying a decision on its AMAX asset, keeping focus on incremental Trio expansion. Intrepid projects 7% Trio production growth for 2026 while deferring AMAX decision
- Positive Sentiment: Lithium upside — an updated Technical Report Summary confirms viability of the White Silver Lithium Project (target ~5,000 tpy battery‑grade lithium carbonate from industrial brine), offering a potential new high-value revenue stream over time. White Silver Lithium Project Clears Key Technical Milestone
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call color — management highlighted record Trio® sales volumes, rising pricing and steady demand; cost/operating commentary is positive but not tied to a formal long-term guide beyond 2026 outlook. Investors should watch pricing trends and unit costs for sustainability. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst stance — UBS raised its price target slightly but kept a “sell” rating, implying significant downside relative to the current share price; this divergent analyst view could cap upside or add volatility. UBS price target note
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrepid Potash
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 668.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 197.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.
Intrepid Potash Trading Up 6.5%
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50. The company has a market cap of $570.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 1.53.
Intrepid Potash Company Profile
Intrepid Potash, Inc is a leading U.S.-based producer and marketer of potash and related specialty fertilizer products. The company’s primary business centers on potassium chloride, a key nutrient used in agricultural applications to enhance crop yield and quality. In addition to potash, Intrepid Potash produces magnesium chloride and sodium chloride, which serve a variety of markets including de-icing, dust control and industrial chemical production.
Intrepid Potash operates through a combination of solution mining, solar evaporation and conventional underground mining techniques.
