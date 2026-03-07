Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Hits New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Intrepid Potash, Inc (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $42.86 and last traded at $41.28, with a volume of 194174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.06.

The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.25 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — IPI reported adjusted EPS of $0.49 vs. $0.26 consensus and revenue of $75.9M (up ~36% YoY), driven by strong Trio® and potash pricing/volumes, which underpins near-term earnings momentum. Intrepid Potash’s Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Intrepid Potash from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $25.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 668.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 197.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50. The company has a market cap of $570.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a leading U.S.-based producer and marketer of potash and related specialty fertilizer products. The company’s primary business centers on potassium chloride, a key nutrient used in agricultural applications to enhance crop yield and quality. In addition to potash, Intrepid Potash produces magnesium chloride and sodium chloride, which serve a variety of markets including de-icing, dust control and industrial chemical production.

Intrepid Potash operates through a combination of solution mining, solar evaporation and conventional underground mining techniques.

