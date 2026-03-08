AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Price Down 1.3% After Analyst Downgrade

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Friday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $740.00 to $660.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AppLovin traded as low as $491.20 and last traded at $502.14. 5,161,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 6,739,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $508.56.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded AppLovin from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $771.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $820.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.50.
- Positive Sentiment: Wedbush and other analysts are bullish on AppLovin’s transition from a mobile-game ad network to a broader AI-driven ad platform and e‑commerce play — investors see this as a multi-year growth runway. AppLovin sees bullish views at Wedbush on AI ad tech, e-commerce expansion
- Positive Sentiment: Management is expanding Axon 2.0 beyond gaming with new Prospecting/Discovery campaign tools and upcoming lead‑generation products for verticals (automotive, insurance, subscriptions) — a clear push to capture higher‑value ad spend. AppLovin Expands Axon 2.0 As Investors Weigh Non Gaming Growth Potential
- Positive Sentiment: Recent Q4 results showed an EPS beat, very high margins and ~66% revenue growth year-over-year — fundamentals that support the bullish narratives around monetization and AI-led efficiency. (Earnings released Feb. 11)
- Neutral Sentiment: Several broker actions are active: Arete Research upgraded the stock and Oppenheimer kept an outperform rating but trimmed its price target from $740 to $660 — the latter still implies significant upside but signals some caution on peak valuation. AppLovin Upgraded at Arete Research Oppenheimer price target change
- Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage and analyst pieces (Zacks, Forbes) are highlighting AppLovin among recovering software/AI names — supportive for sentiment but not a guaranteed catalyst for continued near‑term upside. The Software Recovery Already Started: 5 Stocks to Buy Now
- Neutral Sentiment: Reports flagged a premarket dip in APP despite bullish analyst views — that suggests short‑term trading dynamics (profit‑taking, sector rotation) are influencing price action more than fundamentals this session. AppLovin (APP) Stock Dips in Premarket Despite Bullish Analyst Outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation is the main near‑term constraint: APP trades at a high multiple and recently rebounded ~25% in a month, so some investors may be taking profits and brokers are tempering targets — this can cap upside and pressure the stock in the short term. AppLovin Gains 25% in a Month: Should You Still Buy the Stock?
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 58.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AppLovin Stock Down 1.3%
The business’s fifty day moving average is $514.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $572.84. The company has a market cap of $169.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.
AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 57.42% and a return on equity of 245.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.
Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.
