AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Price Down 1.3% After Analyst Downgrade

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Friday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $740.00 to $660.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AppLovin traded as low as $491.20 and last traded at $502.14. 5,161,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 6,739,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $508.56.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded AppLovin from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $771.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $820.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.50.

In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 150 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.32, for a total transaction of $103,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,402.28. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total value of $5,000,102.17. Following the transaction, the insider owned 277,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,097,294.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 58.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $514.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $572.84. The company has a market cap of $169.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.61 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 57.42% and a return on equity of 245.64%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

